Dustin Johnson Injures Back After Falling Down Stairs Ahead Of Masters

Dustin Johnson’s chances in this weekend’s Masters took a serious tumble Wednesday.

The world’s No. 1 golfer fell down the stairs at his rental home Wednesday and injured his back, according to David Winkle, his manager at Hambric Sports, via ESPN.com.

“He landed very hard on his lower back and is now resting, although quite uncomfortably,”Winkle said in an email to ESPN.com. “He has been advised to remain immobile and begin a regiment of anti-inflammatory medication and icing, with the hope of being able to play tomorrow.”

Johnson’s first-round tee time at Augusta National is set for Thursday at 2:03 p.m. ET alongside Bubba Watson and Jimmy Walker. The big question now is whether or not he’ll be able to tee off then.

