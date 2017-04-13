Fantasy NASCAR Racing: Drivers Whose Performances Are Likely To Change

Share this:

The 2017 NASCAR season is taking a break for a week, which allows everyone a chance to catch their breath — including fantasy owners.

As usual, the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series has featured plenty of surprises and disappointments. From a fantasy player’s perspective, this can make setting lineups quite difficult, especially given there are only seven races to go on.

Some drivers have surprised in either their successes or failures, while others largely have raced the same ways they always have. There are some racers, however, whose current performances don’t quite have us sold — for better or for worse. Here are the drivers we expect to improve, and the ones we expect to regress, as the season moves forward.

Drivers who will improve

Kevin Harvick

Kevin Harvick hasn’t performed as probably many fantasy owners had expected. The Stewart-Haas Racing driver has averaged 9.3 for starting position thus far, but has finished 16th, on average, across seven races. Those aren’t particularly good numbers for players in leagues that value positions gained.

His performance at Sunday’s O’Reilly Auto Parts 500 has us encouraged though, and we expect him to continue racing well the rest of the way. Harvick finished 5th at Texas Motor Speedway after winning his second pole of the season. He also led 77 laps, boosting his series-leading total to 419.

Harvick has done well in many fantasy categories except finishing position, which is something we anticipate one of the sport’s top drivers to start finishing near the top from here on out.

Denny Hamlin

Denny Hamlin has had a miserable start to the 2017 season, but we expect that to change. He has two top-10 finishes thus far, but his average starting position (11.3) and average finish position (20) has made him unreliable to many fantasy players.

The Joe Gibbs Racing driver has been caught up in multiple wrecks throughout the young season, which has severely limited his potential to earn points for fantasy owners. Don’t give up on Hamlin yet, though, as he’s too good of a driver to not have his fortunes reverse at some point.

Matt Kenseth

Having ended three of seven races early, Matt Kenseth often hasn’t been on the track long enough to earn points for fantasy players. This largely explains why he’s been finishing an average of nearly 10 positions lower than where he starts, and has yet to lead a lap.

However, Kenseth’s track record is too good, and his three top-10 finishes and one top five have us believing that he’ll straighten things out and hit his stride.

Drivers who will regress

Kyle Larson

Larson is in this spot simply because the law of averages suggest no one can be this good for this long. He has five top-five finishes so far, including one win and four runner-ups. He’s the current leader in the Cup standings, and it’s taken a phenomenal performance thus far from Chase Elliott to keep the standings relatively close.

We expect him to continue performing well, but fantasy owners shouldn’t let Larson’s success so far persuade them from starting other top-tier drivers.

Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

The Roush Fenway Racing driver has shown spunk so far this season, as he’s routinely been finishing in the mid 20s and has two top-10 finishes. Stenhouse, though, is unlikely to earn fantasy owners points in areas such as laps led or qualifying position, which makes where he finishes in races all the more important.

He’s been a trendy sleeper pick more fantasy players in the early going, but we expect his performance to regress to the point where you should look for other drivers to start.

Clint Bowyer

The fact Bowyer is in the top 10 in the Cup standings, even after just seven races, has to have most people surprised. He’s finished in the top 10 three times so far, and has been around the front of the pack all year.

The problem, though, is Bowyer’s recent career performance doesn’t suggest he’ll continue this pace for long. He’s worth playing in races being run at tracks that favor veteran drivers, but we’d expect him to start slipping in most statistical categories.

Thumbnail photo via Michael Shroyer/USA TODAY Sports Images