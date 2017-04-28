Fernando Alonso Honoring Child Killed In Crash At His Karting Track

Share this:

Fernando Alonso was “shattered” when he learned a child had died in an accident at his karting track at Spain last week. Now, Alonso is paying tribute to the young racer during the weekend of the Formula One Russian Grand Prix.

The McLaren-Honda driver tweeted a picture Thursday that showed a new sticker on his helmet that honors the 11-year-old, Gonzalo Basurto Movila. Movila died Sunday as a result of injuries he sustained the day before during a practice session at Museo y Circuito Fernando Alonso.

“I’ll take you with me on my helmet, Gonzalo. I will run for you,” Alonso’s tweet reads, translated via Google. “Here in F1 and the whole family of karting in the Spanish Championship, May 6 and 7 in La Morgal. Eternal.”

Te llevo en el casco Gonzalo. Correré por ti. Aquí en F1 y toda la familia del karting en el Cto de España 6y 7 de Mayo en La Morgal. Eterno pic.twitter.com/SedrUFCH05 — Fernando Alonso (@alo_oficial) April 27, 2017

Movila’s was one of two major accidents that happened last weekend that people within F1 were talking about.

In Sunday’s British Formula 4 race at Donington Park, 17-year-old Billy Monger also was involved in a massive crash with a stationary car. Although Monger survived his crash, he underwent a double amputation after doctors were unable to save his legs.

