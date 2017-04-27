First ‘Call Of Duty: WWII’ Trailer Shows Series Going Back To Its Roots

Share this:

Tweet







Like many first-person shooter video game series, “Call of Duty” has gone off the rails a little bit. Originally centered around historic or modern warfare, recent entries in the franchise have opted for more futuristic scenarios and gameplay.

“Call of Duty: WWII,” though, appears to be going back to the series’ bread and butter.

The first official trailer for the game was posted to Call of Duty’s YouTube on Wednesday and, as the title suggests, the game will be set in the one of the worst conflicts in human history. Developer Sledgehammer Games, the studio behind “Call of Duty: Modern Warfare 3” and “Call of Duty: Advanced Warfare,” looks like its made the game “CoD” fans have been waiting for.

Unlike previous “CoD” entries, “WWII” won’t be hopping around to different parts of the globe, such as Russia, Italy or the Pacific, as the developers told IGN they “didn’t want a greatest hits of World War II.” Intead, the game will focus the human element of its story, while still including famous events such as D-Day.

Given the amount of “Call of Duty” games that have released over the last decade, the series has begun to feel a little over saturated. Still, the franchise has produced some of the best shooters in recent memory, and could very well have another one up its sleeve.

“Call of Duty: WWII” will release Nov. 3 on Xbox One and PlayStation 4.