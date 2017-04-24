Here’s Why NBA Legend Kobe Bryant Doesn’t Miss Playing Basketball

Share this:

Kobe Bryant is one of the most tenacious competitors basketball has ever seen.

The Los Angeles Lakers legend put together a tremendous 20-year NBA career, which included 18 All-Star selections and five championships.

Bryant decided to call it quits at the conclusion of last season. And despite his ultra-competitive nature, he says he doesn’t miss the game.

Speaking on ABC’s “Good Morning America” on Monday, Bryant explained he can’t miss the game since it is still a part of him.

“I started playing when I was two, and so after playing for 20 years in the league, what I have now, everything I’ve learned from the game, I carry with me to this day, so the game’s never truly left me,” Bryant said, as transcribed by FOX Sports.

“Physically, yes, but emotionally and the things that I write all stem from the game, so it’s still a part of me. … It’s very hard to let go of something you’ve done for half your life.”

So while Bryant doesn’t necessarily miss his playing days, basketball fans surely miss the Black Mamba and everything he brought to the NBA.

Thumbnail photo via Gary A. Vasquez/USA TODAY Sports Images