NFL Films Headquarters Provides Inside Look At Football’s Rich History

NFL Films headquarters in Mount Laurel, N.J., is as much a museum of football history as it is a place where some of sports’ best documentaries and shows are made.

The massive buildings hold many artifacts, memorabilia, art, photos, helmets and other items that help tell the story of more than 100 years of football.

With the 2017 NFL Draft being held in nearby Philadelphia beginning Thursday, NESN.com got a behind-the-scenes look at the football history displayed at NFL Films.

Thumbnail and story photos via Nicholas Goss/NESN.com