Kevin Durant Injury: Warriors Targeting Saturday Return For Star Forward

Golden State Warriors superstar forward Kevin Durant could be back on the court within the next week.

Durant injured his left knee in a road game against his hometown Washington Wizards on Feb. 28. He’s missed the last 17 games as a result, during which the Warriors have gone 13-4 and won their last 11 games.

ESPN’s Marc Stein reported Monday that Durant could be back this weekend.

Story going online now: Golden State is targeting Saturday's home date with New Orleans for Kevin Durant's return, league sources say. — Marc Stein (@ESPNSteinLine) April 3, 2017

Durant is averaging 25.3 points, 8.2 rebounds and 4.8 assists per game during his first campaign with Golden State.

The Warriors sit atop the NBA and Western Conference with a 63-14 record entering Monday.

Thumbnail photo via Soobum Im/USA TODAY Sports Images