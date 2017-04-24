Larry Bird Arrives In IndyCar To Deliver Pacers’ 2021 NBA All-Star Bid

Share this:

There are a few things people have come to expect to see while roaming the streets of New York, such as Yellow Cabs, bicyclists and the occasional dog wearing human clothes. This is a new one though.

Indiana Pacers president Larry Bird delivered the team’s bid to host the 2021 NBA All-Star Game on Monday, and what he drove to the league’s office drew quite a lot of attention.

The Associated Press’ Brian Mahoney posted a video on Twitter showing Bird roll up to 545 Fifth Avenue in a special Pacers-themed IndyCar. The No. 21’s paint scheme featured the team’s logo on the engine cover, the words “NBA All Star” on the side pods as well as Bird’s name along the cockpit.

Larry Bird driving an Indy Car in New York as the #Pacers seek to get the 2021 NBA All-Star Game. pic.twitter.com/2sgBejko3N — Brian Mahoney (@briancmahoney) April 24, 2017

Oddly enough, this isn’t the first time an open-wheel racer has ended up on Fifth Avenue instead of at Indianpolis Motor Speedway.

