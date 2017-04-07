LeBron James Thinks Highly Of Lonzo Ball, Says He Wasn’t Mocking Shot

Share this:

Tweet







The college basketball season is over, but the Ball family still is dominating headlines.

Since the start of his freshman season at UCLA, Lonzo Ball’s father, LaVar, has taken the sports world by storm with his loud-mouthed ways and over-the-top claims.

The Balls have managed to engage in a feud with seemingly everyone, including LeBron James. LaVar Ball irritated the Cleveland Cavaliers star after he made projections about James’ children’s basketball careers.

In an attempt to poke fun at the situation, James appeared to mock Lonzo Ball’s unique shooting motion during pregame warmups. The NBA draft prospect would shrug off the apparent mockery, though, saying it “made him smile.”

While this back-and-forth between the two sides has been going on for some time, it looks as though we can finally put it to rest. After Bleacher Report posted an Instagram photo featuring Lonzo Ball’s latest retort, James responded in the comment section and nixed the notion that he was making fun of the UCLA product.

“That a false report, James wrote. “I was messing around with our assistant coach before the game. I’ve been doing that shot since I was 15 years of age. Get your facts straight! Anyways Lonzo can ball!!”

We’re sure LaVar Ball is going to have a field day now that he knows one of the best NBA players thinks highly of his son.

Thumbnail photo via Jeremy Brevard/USA TODAY Sports Images