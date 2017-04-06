Lonzo Ball Responds To LeBron James’ Mocking Of His Shooting Motion

Share this:

The Ball family hseemingly have ruffled everyone’s feathers as of late.

Throughout Lonzo Ball’s freshman season at UCLA his father, LaVar, took the sports world by storm with his boisterous ways and ridiculously far-fetched claims.

One of the more notable feuds the Balls were a part of was with LeBron James. LaVar Ball unnecessarily gave his projection on how James’ children’s basketball careers would pan out, which the Cleveland Cavaliers star did not take kindly to.

The two sides continued to trade verbal blows, including LaVar Ball doubling down on his original statement regarding James’ kids. As part of the back-and-forth feud, James appeared to poke fun at Lonzo Ball by mocking the UCLA product’s unique shooting motion.

Is LeBron shading Lonzo Ball or nah? 🤔 pic.twitter.com/cJgzFjB7m5 — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) March 31, 2017

Speaking on ESPN on Thursday, Lonzo Ball responded to James’ possible mockery, and it appears the NBA draft prospect isn’t fazed by it.

“I have no problem with it,” Lonzo Ball told ESPN, as transcribed by For The Win. “That’s my favorite player growing up. He’s shooting like me, I’m not shooting like him, he’s shooting like me, so I smile … I’m not gonna lie, LeBron’s my favorite player. He is. I respect Kobe (Bryant) too.”

Lonzo Ball will have a chance to play against his favorite player next season as he’s expected to be one of the top picks in this summer’s draft.

Thumbnail photo via Kelley L Cox/USA TODAY Sports Images