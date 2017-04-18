Malcolm Butler Signs Patriots’ First-Round Tender, Now Can Be Traded

Share this:

Cornerback Malcolm Butler officially is under contract with the New England Patriots.

Butler signed the first-round tender given to him by the Patriots on Tuesday. That means he won’t be signed to a restricted free-agent offer sheet by another team. The Patriots now can discuss Butler in trades. Prior to Butler signing, discussing him in trades was against NFL rules.

The New Orleans Saints hosted Butler on a free-agent visit last month. If Butler isn’t traded, he will play in 2017 on a one-year, $3.91 million deal unless him and the Patriots agree to a long-term contract.

