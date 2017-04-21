NASCAR Monster Energy Girl Shuts Down Critics Of Marketing Team’s Outfits

Share this:

The NASCAR Monster Energy Girls have plenty of detractors among auto racing fans, but one of the members of the marketing team just shut them all down.

Amanda Mertz did a Facebook Live interview with NASCAR on FOX’s Kaitlyn Vincie on Tuesday, and one of the things they discussed was the hate she and her fellow Monster Energy Girls have been receiving because of their outfits. And in just two sentences, Mertz nailed down why the clothing she wears has nothing to do with her ability to do her job.

“I take pride in wearing the uniform every week,” Mertz said. “I’m a very confident woman, I’m a Christian woman, I was raised with great morals, so I know that I can sleep well at night knowing I’m a good human being whether or not I’m wearing a crop top or a muumuu.”

Mertz went on to say the Monster Energy Girls spend most of their time interacting with fans, which makes it even more hurtful when they doubt the crew’s NASCAR knowledge and judge them based on their appearance.

“It has been a really hard issue for me because we have such a good group of girls that work for Monster Energy, and we take so much pride in the sport itself,” Mertz said. And the girls that travel with us full-time are so passionate about NASCAR and the fans and everything that we do each weekend, so when we do get discredited for something as simple as the uniform, it really — I take that personal because I think a lot of people write us off as not being knowledgeable about the sport.

“There’s so much more behind the uniform, and it’s funny to me because you turn on really any sport. NBA? They’ve got NBA dancers. The NFL? They’ve got NFL cheerleaders. And even back to college cheerleaders’ uniforms — half of them are wearing crop tops. And there’s a human being behind that person, so when I read or see anything that’s negative, it’s really sad to hear.”

