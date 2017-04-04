NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions After North Carolina’s Title Win

Share this:

Tweet







North Carolina’s victory over Gonzaga in Monday night’s national championship game put an end to the 2016-17 college basketball season. Now, it’s time to focus on the 2017 NBA Draft.

The draft picture is becoming more clear with many teams having five or fewer games remaining in the regular season. The battle at the bottom of the standings will be fascinating to watch.

The Brooklyn Nets have been in 30th place for most of the season, but back-to-back wins and a 5-5 record in their last five games has given the Nets a small chance to climb out of the cellar. The Boston Celtics are hoping this doesn’t happen because they have the right to swap 2017 first-round picks with the Nets.

The Los Angeles Lakers are a half-game above the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst record. This is significant because the Lakers must give their 2017 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it lands outside the top three as a result of the lottery. Finishing below the Suns would give the Lakers a better chance of keeping their selection.

Here’s our 10th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 28).

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

4. Orlando Magic: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

5. Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. New York Knicks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

7. Sacramento Kings: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State

8. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

9. Dallas Mavericks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

11. Detroit Pistons: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana

12. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

13. Denver Nuggets: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

14. Indiana Pacers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State

15. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

16. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

17. Chicago Bulls: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

18. Atlanta Hawks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

19. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Justin Patton, C, Creighton

23. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany

24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

25. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson

29. San Antonio Spurs: Marques Bolden, C, Duke

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor

Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images