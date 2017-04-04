NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions After North Carolina’s Title Win

North Carolina’s victory over Gonzaga in Monday night’s national championship game put an end to the 2016-17 college basketball season. Now, it’s time to focus on the 2017 NBA Draft.
The draft picture is becoming more clear with many teams having five or fewer games remaining in the regular season. The battle at the bottom of the standings will be fascinating to watch.
The Brooklyn Nets have been in 30th place for most of the season, but back-to-back wins and a 5-5 record in their last five games has given the Nets a small chance to climb out of the cellar. The Boston Celtics are hoping this doesn’t happen because they have the right to swap 2017 first-round picks with the Nets.
The Los Angeles Lakers are a half-game above the Phoenix Suns for the second-worst record. This is significant because the Lakers must give their 2017 first-round pick to the Philadelphia 76ers if it lands outside the top three as a result of the lottery. Finishing below the Suns would give the Lakers a better chance of keeping their selection.
Here’s our 10th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season (draft order based on standings as of March 28).
1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington
2. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas
3. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA
4. Orlando Magic: De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky
5. Philadelphia 76ers: Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke
6. New York Knicks: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky
7. Sacramento Kings: Dennis Smith Jr., PG, NC State
8. Minnesota Timberwolves: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State
9. Dallas Mavericks: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest
10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Frank Ntilikina, PG, France
11. Detroit Pistons: OG Anunoby, SF, Indiana
12. Charlotte Hornets: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona
13. Denver Nuggets: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA
14. Indiana Pacers: Miles Bridges, SF, Michigan State
15. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina
16. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California
17. Chicago Bulls: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga
18. Atlanta Hawks: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke
19. Milwaukee Bucks: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas
20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State
21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League
22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Justin Patton, C, Creighton
23. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Isaiah Hartenstein, PF, Germany
24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke
25. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse
26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Caleb Swanigan, PF, Purdue
27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA
28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Jaron Blossomgame, SF, Clemson
29. San Antonio Spurs: Marques Bolden, C, Duke
30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jonathan Motley, PF, Baylor
Thumbnail photo via Mark J. Rebilas/USA TODAY Sports Images
