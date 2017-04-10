NESN Announces Bruins First-Round Stanley Cup Playoff Game Coverage Schedule

Share this:

April 10, 2017 — NESN, the official home of the Boston Bruins, will deliver regionally exclusive coverage of up to six (6) Eastern Conference quarterfinal games between the Boston Bruins and Ottawa Senators. In addition to first-round game coverage, NESN will produce pregame and postgame shows before and after every Bruins game throughout the playoffs.

NESN’s coverage of the Bruins’ first-round Stanley Cup playoff series begins Wednesday, April 12, at 6 p.m. ET with one hour of pregame coverage with Dale Arnold, Billy Jaffe and Barry Pederson. NESN’s regionally exclusive coverage of Game 1 will feature Jack Edwards and Andy Brickley calling the action, with Sarah Davis at rinkside. Immediately following each game, NESN will deliver complete postgame coverage with “Bruins Overtime Live.”

Day Date Game Game Broadcast Network NESN Coverage Begins Game Time Wednesday 4/12 Game 1 NESN 6 p.m. 7 p.m. Saturday 4/15 Game 2 NBC** 2 p.m. 3 p.m. Monday 4/17 Game 3 NESN 6 p.m. 7 p.m. Wednesday 4/19 Game 4 NESN 6:30 p.m. 7:30 p.m. Friday 4/21 Game 5* NESN TBD TBD Sunday 4/23 Game 6* TBD TBD TBD Wednesday 4/26 Game 7* NESN TBD TBD

*=If necessary

NESN’s Boston Red Sox Games to Air on NESNplus

NESN’s live coverage of Red Sox games, as well as pregame and postgame programming, will air on NESNplus when Bruins playoff game coverage on NESN is scheduled at the same time. Visit nesn.com/nesnplus for updated NESNplus channel listings.

Day Date Red Sox Opponent Game Time Wednesday 4/12 vs. Baltimore Orioles 7 p.m. Wednesday 4/19 at Toronto Blue Jays 7 p.m. Friday * 4/21 at Baltimore Orioles 7 p.m. Wednesday * 4/26 vs. New York Yankees 7 p.m.

*=If necessary

About NESN

