NFL Draft 2017: Best Available Players Entering Second, Third Rounds

PHILADELPHIA — The 2017 NFL Draft resumes Friday night with the second and third rounds, and there still are many very good prospects available.

After just two offensive linemen were selected during Thursday night’s first round, a run of several offensive linemen could be seen Friday. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, who has first-round talent, should be off the board early, while Washington cornerbacks Kevin King and Sidney Jones also shouldn’t last long Friday.

There’s plenty of value to be had for teams with multiple second- and third-round picks.

Here are the best players for teams to target Friday.

Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State

Sidney Jones, CB, Washington

Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama

Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky

Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt

Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State

Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma

Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple

Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh

Kevin King, CB, Washington

DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame

Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida

Budda Baker, S, Washington

Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana

Teez Tabor, CB, Florida

Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee

Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn

Desmond King, S, Iowa

Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida

Ryan Anderson, DE, Alabama

Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images