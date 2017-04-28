NFL Draft 2017: Best Available Players Entering Second, Third Rounds

PHILADELPHIA — The 2017 NFL Draft resumes Friday night with the second and third rounds, and there still are many very good prospects available.
After just two offensive linemen were selected during Thursday night’s first round, a run of several offensive linemen could be seen Friday. Florida State running back Dalvin Cook, who has first-round talent, should be off the board early, while Washington cornerbacks Kevin King and Sidney Jones also shouldn’t last long Friday.
There’s plenty of value to be had for teams with multiple second- and third-round picks.
Here are the best players for teams to target Friday.
Dalvin Cook, RB, Florida State
Sidney Jones, CB, Washington
Cam Robinson, OL, Alabama
Forrest Lamp, OL, Western Kentucky
Zach Cunningham, LB, Vanderbilt
Malik McDowell, DT, Michigan State
Joe Mixon, RB, Oklahoma
Dion Dawkins, OG, Temple
Dorian Johnson, OG, Pittsburgh
Kevin King, CB, Washington
DeShone Kizer, QB, Notre Dame
Caleb Brantley, DT, Florida
Budda Baker, S, Washington
Dan Feeney, OG, Indiana
Teez Tabor, CB, Florida
Alvin Kamara, RB, Tennessee
Montravius Adams, DL, Auburn
Desmond King, S, Iowa
Quincy Wilson, CB, Florida
Ryan Anderson, DE, Alabama
Thumbnail photo via Logan Bowles/USA TODAY Sports Images
