T.J. Watt Drafted By Steelers, Who Will Play Brother J.J.’s Texans On Christmas

The Watt family should have a very special Christmas this year, after the Pittsburgh Steelers picked linebacker T.J. Watt 30th overall in the 2017 NFL Draft on Thursday night.

T.J.’s brother J.J., of course, is a star defensive end for the Houston Texans, who are scheduled to host the Steelers in Week 16 on “Monday Night Football,” which happens to fall on Dec. 25.

Christmas Day is gonna be fun @_TJWatt! — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) April 28, 2017

The Texans also made a splash during Round 1, as they traded up to pick Clemson quarterback Deshaun Watson No. 12 overall.

Whether Watson plays or not, the Christmas Night battle between the Watt brothers should be a fun one. Too bad the Steelers and Texans don’t play the Los Angeles Chargers anytime next season — the other Watt brother, Derek, plays fullback for them.

