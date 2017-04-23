Paul George Won’t Commit To Future In Indiana After Cavs Sweep Pacers

Share this:









It was an interesting season for Paul George and the Indiana Pacers.

The All-Star forward seemingly carried his team to the NBA playoffs, only to be swept by the defending NBA champion Cleveland Cavaliers in their first-round series.

Given the rumors and chatter surrounding George that occurred throughout the season, many wondered if Sunday marked his last game in a Pacers uniform. George was a subject of trade rumors leading up to the Feb. 23 trade deadline, and was reported to be “hell-bent” on joining the Los Angeles Lakers once his contract with Indiana was up.

Following the Pacers’ season-ending loss Sunday, George was asked whether or not he would like to stay in Indiana. Unsurprisingly, he dodged the question and was unwilling to commit to a future with the Pacers.

Pacers' Paul George on whether he wants to stay in Indiana: "I ain't even at that point yet, Bob. Next question." pic.twitter.com/A85CPLtkVA — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 23, 2017

It was reported throughout the season that George was unhappy with the direction of the Pacers. He also called out his teammates for lacking “winning pride” down the stretch of the regular season. Team president Larry Bird has been vocal about his desire to build around George, but it remains to be seen whether or not that actually takes place.

George remains under contract with the Pacers through the 2017-18 season. Given the consistent reports, it would not be a total shock to see him dealt either this summer or by next year’s deadline. It would allow George to start fresh in a new city, and bring Indiana a helping of assets in an attempt to rebuild.

Thumbnail photo via Brian Spurlock/USA TODAY Sports Images