Playoffs Gave Young Bruins Team Good Experience For Next Season

The Boston Bruins were eliminated from the Stanley Cup playoffs in the first round but gained some much-needed experience for next season.

The Bruins had 11 players make their first playoff appearances this season and GM Don Sweeney said hopefully “we will be better off as a result of it.”

NESN.com’s Michaela Vernava was at Don Sweeney’s press conference and you can hear what he had to say in the video above from “NESN Live,” presented by Cross Insurance.

Thumbnail photo from Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images