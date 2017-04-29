Red Sox Notes: Boston’s Offense Heating Up After Slow Start To Season

Share this:

Tweet







The Boston Red Sox fell to the Chicago Cubs 7-4 on Saturday afternoon at Fenway Park, but there were some positive takeaways from the contest.

While the Red Sox only scored four runs in the game, they recorded 10 hits, four of which going for extra bases.

Hanley Ramirez provided the loudest extra-base hit, as he belted a 469-foot moon shot over the Green Monster in the third inning. Ramirez’s blast claimed the top spot as the longest home run hit so far this season in Major League Baseball.

Andrew Benintendi also went deep for Boston when he crushed a long ball over the Red Sox bullpen in the fifth frame. It was the second consecutive game with a home run for Benintendi, who’s tied for the team lead in round-trippers with three.

Xander Bogaerts and Marco Hernandez also notched extra-base hits for Boston on Saturday. Bogaerts belted a deep shot to right field and scooted into third base for a triple. Hernandez also displayed some opposite-field power when he doubled off the Green Monster in the fourth inning.

While Boston ranks fourth in the majors with a .272 team batting average, it’s power numbers are nothing to write home about. The team ranks dead last in the MLB with only 12 home runs, and currently sit at 25th in the league with a .376 slugging percentage. So while these stats aren’t great, recent games, including Saturday, show the Red Sox’s offense is trending in the right direction.

The Sox surely are hoping this offensive surge continues going forward. Multiple quality starts from Boston pitchers have been squandered due to quiet bats this season, with Chris Sale being the most victimized.

Here are some other notes from Red Sox-Cubs.

–Fenway Park has been very kind to Ramirez this season. The Red Sox designated hitter has hit safely in 12 of Boston’s 13 home games.

–Dustin Pedroia had a strong day at the plate Saturday, going 3-4 with three singles. Pedroia seems to be at his best against National League opponents, as his .340 interleague batting average is the highest in MLB history.

–Bogaert’s triple in the third inning came with two strikes on him. Since the start of the 2015 season, the Red Sox shortstop leads the majors with 179 two-strike hits.

–Benintendi and Christian Vazquez both carried on hit streaks Saturday. Benintendi’s blast moved his hitting streak to seven games, while Vazquez notched a six-gamer with a single in the fourth inning.

–The Cubs bullpen earned John Lackey the victory by tossing three scoreless innings to end the game. Chicago relievers now have pitched 16 consecutive scoreless innings dating back to April 23.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images