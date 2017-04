Share this:

Boston Red Sox pitcher Chris Sale will make his debut for the Red Sox on Wednesday night at Fenway Park against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Sale has a 5-0 record in his last five season opening starts with a 2.08 ERA and averaging nearly seven innings per start.

For more on Sale’s Red Sox debut check out the video above from “Red Sox Gameday Live” presented by DCU.

Thumbnail photo from Kim Klement/USA TODAY Sports Images