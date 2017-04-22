Red Sox Prospect’s Story About Meeting Manny Ramirez Is Embarrassing, Hilarious

Share this:

If you’ve ever experienced an embarrassing moment that you just couldn’t stop thinking about later on, then Michael Chavis is here to remind you that it could have been worse.

The Boston Red Sox third base prospect has been raking at the Single-A level for the Salem Red Sox, hitting five home runs in his last four games as of Friday. But Chavis proved he can’t always be perfect when he tweeted a story Saturday about meeting former Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez as a kid while Salem was waiting for it’s game against the Frederick Keys to get rained out.

It all started with an innocent looking photo, then took an embarrassing (and hilarious) turn.

Well it's raining pretty hard and the tarp is on the field so let's have a story time about this picture with Manny Ramirez I just found pic.twitter.com/RjDu3XDQ2a — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

Obviously I had to go get a picture with him and see if I could just say hey and maybe talk about hitting… so I make my way over to him… — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

No lie I got star struck and froze. Had no clue what to say so I just ask him if I can get a picture with him. Now remember I'm only 16… — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

Perfect opportunity to try out all that fancy new Spanish I had learned. I wasn't in Spanish 1 or the base level class. It was Spanish 4 — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

So I attempt to talk to Manny in Spanish and i planned on simply starting with "how are you" and then was going to work in some more — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

Everybody who doesn't even speak any Spanish knows that's how you say "what is your name". I immediately realize what I just said — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

Part of this crowd of people is Team Puerto Rico who is sitting behind Manny in the pic. The entire team of Puerto Ricans immediately starts — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

*needless for you grammar trolls — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

Another word in English or Spanish. Idk how I played that day but I couldn't stop thinking about that for like a week so yeah… — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

If by some chance Manny ever reads this… my bad bro. I promise I know your name. #TheEnd — Chief Chavis™ (@MichaelChavis11) April 22, 2017

There’s no coming back from that.

After everyone had a good laugh at Chavis’ expense, Red Sox pitching prospect and former teammate Trey Ball, who’s now with Double-A Portland, couldn’t let Chavis go unroasted.