Red Sox Prospect’s Story About Meeting Manny Ramirez Is Embarrassing, Hilarious

If you’ve ever experienced an embarrassing moment that you just couldn’t stop thinking about later on, then Michael Chavis is here to remind you that it could have been worse.
The Boston Red Sox third base prospect has been raking at the Single-A level for the Salem Red Sox, hitting five home runs in his last four games as of Friday. But Chavis proved he can’t always be perfect when he tweeted a story Saturday about meeting former Red Sox left fielder Manny Ramirez as a kid while Salem was waiting for it’s game against the Frederick Keys to get rained out.
It all started with an innocent looking photo, then took an embarrassing (and hilarious) turn.
There’s no coming back from that.
After everyone had a good laugh at Chavis’ expense, Red Sox pitching prospect and former teammate Trey Ball, who’s now with Double-A Portland, couldn’t let Chavis go unroasted.
