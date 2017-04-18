NFL Rumors: Aqib Talib Won’t Be Disciplined For Shooting Himself In Leg

Share this:

The NFL reportedly won’t add any insult to Aqib Talib’s injury.

The Denver Broncos cornerback accidentally shot himself in the leg last June in Dallas, but he won’t be disciplined by the NFL, league sources told ESPN’s Adam Schefter on Tuesday. However, Dallas police said Tuesday there still is an open criminal case involving Talib that remains under investigation.

Talib shot himself in the right leg June 5 and spent only one night in the hospital and didn’t need surgery. A source told ESPN’s Ed Werder that the NFL is requiring Talib give the league a list of all the firearms he owns and proof that he completed a firearm safety course.

“While there are no allegations that the firearm with which you injured yourself on June 5, 2016, was unlawfully possessed under current Texas law, it is critical that you understand that the decision to own a firearm brings with it the obligation to possess and maintain it responsibly, safely and legally,” the NFL said in a letter to Talib, obtained by ESPN.

Talib missed three games in 2016 with a back injury, but he still was a Pro Bowl cornerback, posting 43 tackles and three interceptions.

