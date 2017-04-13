Sam Kennedy Gives Some Insight On David Ortiz’s Future With Red Sox

Share this:

The Boston Red Sox lost 12-5 to the Baltimore Orioles on Wednesday night at Fenway Park after Steven Wright gave up four home runs early to the Orioles.

Before the game, Red Sox President Sam Kennedy joined NESN’s Tom Caron and talked about David Ortiz and a possible role for him with the team in the future. Ortiz has yet to return to Fenway Park since retiring from the MLB but will inevitably come back when the Red Sox retire his number in June.

