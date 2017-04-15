‘Star Wars Battlefront II’ Release Date, First Official Trailer Revealed

Share this:

A sequel to “Star Wars Battlefront” is on the way, and it looks amazing.

Electronic Arts posted the first trailer for “Star Wars Battlefront II” to YouTube on Friday, in addition to revealing many of the game’s details. The highly anticipated sequel will release Nov. 16, and its campaign will take place during the 30-year gap between “Star Wars: Return of the Jedi” and “Star Wars: The Force Awakens,” according to IGN.

While we were fans of the first game, “Battlefront II” looks like it could be much better.

Like the first game, the sequel’s multiplayer is developed by DICE. But unlike the original, “Battlefront 2’s” multiplayer will span all three ears of the “Star Wars” movies

“Battlefront 2” will release on PC, Microsoft’s Xbox One and Sony’s PlayStation 4. Unfortunately, that means the Nintendo Switch won’t be joining the firefight in a galaxy far, far away.