Tuukka Rask Saves Goal With Unbelievable Pad Save In Bruins-Senators Game 3

Share this:

Tweet







BOSTON — Bruins goalie Tuukka Rask was forced into action early in Game 3 of his team’s first-round Stanley Cup playoff series against the Ottawa Senators on Monday night, and he answered the bell.

Senators forward Ryan Dzingel must have thought he had a certain goal, but Rask slid across and kept the puck out of the net with a remarkable two-pad save.

The stop drew a thunderous applause from the TD Garden crowd.

Unfortunately for the Bruins, they’d go into the first intermission trailing 2-0 after Mike Hoffman and Derick Brassard scored goals for the Senators.