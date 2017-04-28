NFL

Watch Bears Fans Freak Out After Mitchell Trubisky Taken With No. 2 Pick

It’s safe to say Chicago Bears fans are skeptical about Mitchell Trubisky.

When NFL commissioner Roger Goodell announced Chicago had selected the North Carolina quarterback Thursday with the No. 2 pick in the 2017 NFL draft, Bears fans reacted with a mix of shock, horror and general disgust. Cameras and phones captured the fateful moment, which many willingly shared on social media.

Chicago originally held the No. 3 pick but acquired the No. 2 pick by trading its first-, third- and fourth-round picks this year, plus a 2018 third-round pick to the San Francisco 49ers.

Bears fans probably were hoping they’d choose a different player, having seen their team give up so much in order to move up only one spot in the order.

Or maybe they just have something against Trubisky.

