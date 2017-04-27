Watch Fred Hoiberg Walk Out On Reporters After Isaiah Thomas Dribbling Question

Share this:

BOSTON — Fred Hoiberg had some words to say about Isaiah Thomas’ ball-handling Wednesday night for the second straight game.

Well, more like “word.”

After Chicago’s 108-97 Game 5 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden, the Bulls coach was asked if he thought Boston guard Isaiah Thomas carried the ball during the contest. Given Hoiberg’s eye-opening remarks about Thomas’ dribbling (or lack thereof) after Game 4, it seemed like a fair question.

But Hoiberg was having absolutely none of it.

Bulls coach Fred Hoiberg quickly bails from podium when asked whether Celtics' Isaiah Thomas carried the ball during Game 5… pic.twitter.com/M1IYVrVRkK — Ben Golliver (@BenGolliver) April 27, 2017

The Bulls coach responded with a terse “no” and promptly left the podium fewer than five minutes into his press conference. In short: It appears “DribbleGate” has run its course.

In case you’re wondering, Thomas wasn’t called for any dribbling violations Wednesday and dropped 24 points to help Boston take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series heading into Friday’s Game 6.

Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Images