Watch Fred Hoiberg Walk Out On Reporters After Isaiah Thomas Dribbling Question

BOSTON — Fred Hoiberg had some words to say about Isaiah Thomas’ ball-handling Wednesday night for the second straight game.
Well, more like “word.”
After Chicago’s 108-97 Game 5 loss to the Celtics at TD Garden, the Bulls coach was asked if he thought Boston guard Isaiah Thomas carried the ball during the contest. Given Hoiberg’s eye-opening remarks about Thomas’ dribbling (or lack thereof) after Game 4, it seemed like a fair question.
But Hoiberg was having absolutely none of it.
The Bulls coach responded with a terse “no” and promptly left the podium fewer than five minutes into his press conference. In short: It appears “DribbleGate” has run its course.
In case you’re wondering, Thomas wasn’t called for any dribbling violations Wednesday and dropped 24 points to help Boston take a 3-2 lead in the best-of-seven NBA playoff series heading into Friday’s Game 6.
Thumbnail photo via Mike DiNovo-USA TODAY Sports Images
