Watch Servicemen, Fellow Runners Carry Man Across Boston Marathon Finish Line

by on Mon, Apr 17, 2017 at 5:03PM
Jake Mogan finished the 2017 Boston Marathon with a little help from his new friends.

Four runners, including two servicemen, carried Mogan across the Boston Marathon finish line Monday after he couldn’t continue racing, according to The Boston Globe’s Rachel G. Bowers. 

Jorge Maravilla and Thomas Young were clad in their military fatigues as they, Mike Korfhage and Michael Leech hauled Mogan across the 26.2-mile marker.

Massachusetts Gov. Charlie Baker shared video of the touching moment on Twitter.

