Wizards Vs. Hawks Live Stream: Watch NBA Playoffs Game 3 Online

by on Sat, Apr 22, 2017 at 4:12PM
The Washington Wizards can take a commanding 3-0 series lead if they take down the Atlanta Hawks in Game 3 on Saturday night.

The fourth-seeded Wizards defended home court in Games 1 and 2, largely due to terrific performances from All-Star point guard John Wall.

The Hawks will be hoping that Philips Arena brings them new luck as they attempt to get back in the series.

Here’s how you can watch Wizards vs. Hawks online.

When: Saturday, April 22 at 5:30 p.m. ET
Live Stream: TNT

Thumbnail photo via Geoff Burke/USA TODAY Sports Images

