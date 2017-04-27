NBA

WNBA No. 1 Draft Pick Kelsey Plum Shows Off Her Rocket Arm During Spurs’ Playoff Game

by on Thu, Apr 27, 2017 at 2:46PM
2,458

Kelsey Plum plays basketball by choice, rather than necessity.

Plum, whom the WNBA’s San Antonio Stars selected No. 1 overall in the 2017 draft, demonstrated her cannon of an arm Wednesday at AT&T Center during the San Antonio Spurs’ NBA playoff first-round game against the Memphis Grizzlies. Plum was helping the in-arena entertainment team distribute T-shirts to the crowd when she launched this astonishing effort.

Although Plum is the leading scorer in NCAA women’s basketball history, her throwing technique and power suggest she could thrive in a number of other sports.

But it’s probably too late for her to enter the 2017 NFL draft.

Have a question for Marcus Kwesi O'Mard? Send it to him via Twitter at @NESNsoccer or @mkomard, his Facebook page or NESN Soccer's Facebook page.

More Stories

NESN Team

© 2017 NESN