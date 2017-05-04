Al Horford Is Tired Of Markieff Morris, Won’t Give Wizards Forward Time Of Day

Share this:

There’s no love lost between Al Horford and Markieff Morris.

Just minutes into Game 2 of the Boston Celtics vs. Washington Wizards second-round NBA playoff series on Tuesday, Morris chased after a loose ball and tossed Horford into the crowd in the process.

Markieff Morris throwing Al Horford just minutes into Game 2 pic.twitter.com/7wttN5568H — Dane Carbaugh (@danecarbaugh) May 3, 2017

Horford would get the last laugh, though, as the Celtics would go on to grab a 129-119 overtime victory and take a 2-0 series lead.

At Celtics practice in Washington on Wednesday, Horford was asked to comment on Morris’ antics, but the Boston big man wasn’t even willing to give the Wizards forward the time of day.

Al Horford is seriously done talking about Markieff Morris (via @masslivenews) pic.twitter.com/CyvFqpdDpV — Dime on UPROXX (@DimeUPROXX) May 3, 2017

We’ll have to wait and see if Horford and Morris have anything to say to each other in Thursday night’s Game 3 at the Verizon Center.

Thumbnail photo via Bob DeChiara/USA TODAY Sports Images