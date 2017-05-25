Aly Raisman Fed Up With ‘Judgmental’ Body Shaming After ‘Sexist’ Airport Incident

Share this:

Like many travelers, Aly Raisman has her own airport horror story.

The three-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist endured a body-shaming incident Wednesday, and she shared her tale of frustration on Twitter. The story now is going viral on the Internet.

Lady at TSA: "Gymnast? I recognized u by ur biceps"

Man at TSA: "I don't see any muscles" & continues 2 stare at me

How rude & uncomfortable — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

I work very hard to be healthy & fit. The fact that a man thinks he judge my arms pisses me off I am so sick of this judgmental generation. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

If u are a man who can't compliment a girls 💪🏻 you are sexist. Get over yourself. Are u kidding me? It's 2017. When will this change? — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

He was very rude. Staring at me shaking his head like it couldn't be me because I didn't look "strong enough" to him? Not cool. — Alexandra Raisman (@Aly_Raisman) May 24, 2017

It’s the second time in recent months that Raisman has spoken out against body shaming. She revealed in November on Instagram how boys would tease her for her “muscular arms” when she was younger.

Those arms helped Raisman become an Olympic hero last summer, as she led the United States to a gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics competition at the 2016 Rio Games. She also earned a silver medal in the individual all-around competition.

Traveling often is nerve-wracking, enough without nonsense of the type Raisman had to face.

