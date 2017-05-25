Aly Raisman Fed Up With ‘Judgmental’ Body Shaming After ‘Sexist’ Airport Incident

Like many travelers, Aly Raisman has her own airport horror story.
The three-time Olympic gymnastics gold medalist endured a body-shaming incident Wednesday, and she shared her tale of frustration on Twitter. The story now is going viral on the Internet.
It’s the second time in recent months that Raisman has spoken out against body shaming. She revealed in November on Instagram how boys would tease her for her “muscular arms” when she was younger.
Shoutout to all the boys from 5th-9th grade who made fun of me for being "too strong". Thanks for forcing me to learn to love myself and my body. My muscular arms that were considered weird and gross when I was younger have made me one of the best gymnasts on the planet. Don't ever let anyone tell you how you should or shouldn't look. There is no such thing as a perfect body type. I love being a part of the #PerfectNever campaign. #GirlPower #Supporteachother
Those arms helped Raisman become an Olympic hero last summer, as she led the United States to a gold medal in the women’s team gymnastics competition at the 2016 Rio Games. She also earned a silver medal in the individual all-around competition.
Traveling often is nerve-wracking, enough without nonsense of the type Raisman had to face.
Thumbnail photo via Robert Deutsch/USA TODAY Sports Images
