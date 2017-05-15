Biggest Game 7s In Boston Sports History Ahead Of Celtics Vs. Wizards

Share this:

Boston is no stranger to Game 7s in the playoffs.

The Celtics own the NBA record for Game 7 win percentage (.724) and total wins (21), the Red Sox have won several memorable Game 7s and the Bruins have a winning record (13-12) in Game 7s.

The latest Game 7 for a Boston team will be played Monday night at TD Garden when the Celtics host the Washington Wizards for the final matchup of their second-round playoff series.

Before we sit down for another Celtics Game 7, let’s relive the biggest Game 7s in Boston sports history. These might not be the most memorable or exciting Game 7s, but their importance cannot be understated.

1984 NBA Finals

The 1985-86 Celtics were the best team of the Larry Bird era, but the 1984 NBA Finals triumph over the rival Los Angeles Lakers was Bird’s best win.

This memorable series produced so many incredible moments, including Gerald Henderson’s heroic steal in Game 2 and Kevin McHale clotheslining Kurt Rambis in Game 4.

Bird outplayed Magic Johnson in Game 7 as the Celtics claimed their 14th championship. Boston lost the next two Finals matchups versus the “Showtime” Lakers, making its victory in 1984 that much more important for the team’s legacy.

2004 American League Championship Series

The greatest moment in Red Sox history was beating the rival New York Yankees in Game 7 of the 2004 ALCS to win the pennant and become the first team to win a series after trailing 3-0. The game itself was never close, as the Sox jumped out to a 2-0 first-inning lead and led 6-0 after Johnny Damon’s second-inning grand slam. The Red Sox won 10-3 and carried that momentum to a World Series sweep of the St. Louis Cardinals to end their 86-year title drought.

Overall, this Game 7 win completely changed the mindset of the Red Sox in important games. Instead of fans expecting them to lose in future big games, they were expected to come up with the W.

2011 Stanley Cup Final

The Bruins’ 2011 championship run featured three fantastic Game 7s. They beat the rival Montreal Canadiens in overtime of Game 7 in Round 1 and defeated the Tampa Bay Lightning 1-0 in the Eastern Conference finals, which some argue is one of the most well-played games in recent postseason history.

However, those classics don’t compare to Game 7 of the Cup Final. The Bruins went on the road and dominated the Canucks 4-0 to end their 39-year title drought and bring a new era of hockey excitement to Boston.

The B’s victory also marked the first time in Boston sports history that all four professional sports teams had won at least one championship in a 10-year period.

