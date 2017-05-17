ESPN’s ‘Mike And Mike’ Reveal Show Is Coming To End After 18 Years

Share this:

Mike Greenberg and Mike Golic are both staying at ESPN, but they’re heading in different directions.

One of ESPN’s worst-kept secrets in the last year was that it was breaking up “Mike and Mike” after nearly two decades on the air in order to give Greenberg his own morning show on ESPN.

At the network’s upfront presentation Tuesday, those plans were formally announced, as Greenberg’s show will debut in January, while Golic will serve in the same role he has now alongside Trey Wingo.

The two discussed their respective futures while also looking back at 18 years together in an emotional segment Wednesday morning.

Greeny & Golic address the future of Mike & Mike

Greenberg’s new morning show will premiere Jan. 1, 2018 and will air live from 7-10 a.m. ET each day out of Manhattan. Golic, as mentioned, will keep a similar role co-hosting ESPN Radio’s morning radio show with Wingo. That program will stay on ESPN2 initially before moving over to ESPNU.

