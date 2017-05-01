Floyd Mayweather Sr., Who’s 64 Years Old, Challenges Conor McGregor

Share this:

Floyd Mayweather Jr.’s father wants a piece of Conor McGregor.

Floyd Mayweather Sr. is 64 years old and McGregor is 28, yet that means very little in the mind of Mayweather Sr., who recently told FightHype.com that The Notorious wouldn’t stand a chance against him, let alone his undefeated son.

“He don’t want that fight. Floyd’s gonna turn him upside down,” Mayweather Sr. said, per MMAFighting.com. “ … That be like you and Floyd in the ring. He looks bad in the ring. That’s a done deal right there. They’ve already showed the best that he’s got.

“He ain’t nothing but talk,” Mayweather Sr. added. “I told them people on the TV already, forget about Floyd. Let’s throw Floyd to the side. Here I am, I’m a 64-year-old man and I’ll beat your ass. I’ll beat the (crap) out of McGregor. Anytime he wants it, let’s go.”

Mayweather Sr. was a talented boxer back in the day, so it’s not like he’s talking smack without the ability to back it up. He probably should let his son do the fighting, though, even if he ultimately has a point in suggesting McGregor isn’t equipped to succeed in boxing.

In any event, this is where we’re at with this whole thing.

Thumbnail photo via Adam Hunger/USA TODAY Sports Images