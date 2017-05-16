Sebastian Vollmer Has Lost 75 Pounds; Ex-Patriot Planning To Retire

Share this:

In an unsurprising move, Sebastian Vollmer confirmed Monday his NFL career is over.

The former New England Patriots offensive tackle, who sat out the entire 2016 season with a hip injury, said in an interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio he has chosen to hang up his cleats for good. Vollmer, who was listed at 6-foot-8, 320 pounds, also said he’s lost close to 75 pounds since he last took the field in January 2016.

So what’s next for the 32-year-old? Perhaps a career in media. He currently is enrolled in the NFL Broadcast Boot Camp, which trains current and former players who are looking to make the leap to television or radio.

Class in session at NFL Broadcast Boot Camp here at NFL Films. Recognize any of these dudes? pic.twitter.com/8Lv0tcJPcG — Ross Tucker (@RossTuckerNFL) May 16, 2017

Vollmer showcased his on-camera abilities on several occasions last season, teaching Patriots players his native language in the “Sea Bass’ School of German” video series.

A second-round draft pick out of Houston in 2009, Vollmer played his entire NFL career with the Patriots, spending much of it as New England’s primary right tackle. He started 80 regular-season games and another 10 in the playoffs, including Super Bowls XLVI and XLIX.

The Patriots released Vollmer on March 3.

