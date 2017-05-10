Four Things We Learned From Aaron Hernandez’s Prison Incident Reports

Share this:

In the eyes of the law in Massachusetts, Aaron Hernandez’s conviction for the murder of Odin Lloyd has been overturned. But the former New England Patriots tight end still originally was found guilty and spent years in the Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center in Shirley, Mass., before he committed suicide on April 19.

And now we know more about Hernandez’s time there.

In addition to Hernandez’s prison file, NESN also obtained copies of his incident files, which offer a closer look into the former tight end’s time at Souza-Baranowski Correctional Center.

The 55 pages of reports sometimes chronicled serious incidents like fights and the events surrounding his suicide, while there also were documents detailing electrical problems in his cell, missing key cards and an officer looking improperly looking into his file.

So, let’s take a closer look at some of the more noticeable incident reports.

Accounts of his suicide and the following hours

There understandably were a lot of reports for the night of Hernandez’s suicide. While much already has been made public about that night, these reports offer first-hand accounts from staff members.

The accounts include descriptions from those first on the scene, as well as the immediate fallout, including the efforts to revive Hernandez.

Aug. 20, 2015 Fight

We learned of two seemingly significant fights from his time at the prison. The first occurred in August 2015, and there also were multiple reports for this incident. The reports indicated that Hernandez was approached by a prisoner, whose name was blacked out, in a cell, and the two exchanged words and punches. A “spontaneous use of force” and “chemical agent” were used in the effort to break it up.

June 10, 2016 Fight

A “spontaneous use of force” also was used to break up the second fight detailed in the reports. This time the fight happened in the dayroom flats, and when Hernandez and the other inmate, whose name was blacked out, refused order to stop fighting, a “chemical agent” was used.

Basketball Injury

Hernandez was injured during a basketball game in the prison’s North Gym on Fe. 7, 2016. Another inmate, whose named was blacked out, hit Hernandez in the face while attempting to block his shot. That caused Hernandez’s nose to bleed.

Thumbnail photo via Winslow Townson/USA TODAY Sports Images