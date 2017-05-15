Goodyear Sings Deal To Advertise On Cleveland Cavaliers’ Jerseys In 2018

Share this:

Beginning in 2018, the Cleveland Cavaliers’ jerseys will sport the logo of a company based in LeBron James’ hometown of Akron, Ohio.

The Cavs signed a multiyear deal with Goodyear Tires to put 2 1/2-inch by 2 1/2-inch patches of the company’s winged-tire logo on its jerseys, according to ESPN’s sources. The terms of the deal aren’t yet known, and the team is expected to announce it later Monday.

Eric Smallwood of Apex Marketing Group told ESPN the sponsorship could be worth between $7 to $10 million. However, including the exposure Goodyear will receive through video games, trading cards and social media, he estimates that figure could be as high as $30 million.

Roughly a year ago, the NBA announced it would allow teams to sell advertising space on their uniforms, though Cleveland is just the sixth team to secure such a deal.

Goodyear’s endorsement of the Cavaliers admittedly will only generate brand awareness, compared to its partnership with NASCAR that does so while also showcasing the quality of its products. Though that might not be such a bad thing, as it doesn’t leave it open to the possibility of being publicly bashed by Kyle Busch after a race.

Thumbnail photo via David Richard/USA TODAY Sports Images