How Arsenal Won FA Cup Final Vs. Chelsea; What Result Means For Teams’ Future

Arsenal ended its disappointing 2016-17 season on a high note, while Chelsea concluded its stellar campaign with a downer.

The teams met Saturday at Wembley Stadium in the 2017 FA Cup final, with Arsenal winning the pulsating contest by a 2-1 score. Alexis Sanchez and Aaron Ramsey scored for Arsenal, while Chelsea could only celebrate Diego Costa’s strike. Victor Moses also was sent off in the second half, making Chelsea’s comeback effort all the more difficult.

NESN.com’s Marcus O’Mard reviews how Arsenal won the FA Cup final, and you can watch the video above to see what the result means for the teams’ respective season and future plans.

Thumbnail photo via YouTube/NBC Sports