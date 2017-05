Share this:

Boston Red Sox outfielder Jackie Bradley Jr. hit an early slump in the 2017 season but appears to be getting more comfortable at the plate as of late.

Bradley had two hits in Boston’s 5-4 win over the St. Louis Cardinals on Wednesday night, including a two-run home run.

To hear Bradley and Red Sox manager John Farrell after the game, check out the video above from “NESN Sports Today,” presented by People’s United Bank.