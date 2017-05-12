James Harden Hit The Club After Rough Performance In Game 6 Loss To Spurs

Share this:

Many Houston Rockets fans probably felt the need to drink after the team was eliminated from the NBA playoffs in a 39-point blowout against the San Antonio Spurs, and James Harden was right there with them.

The Rockets star and NBA MVP candidate turned in an atrocious performance in Game 6 on Thursday, putting up just 10 points to go with six turnovers in the 114-75 loss. And not too long after that, Harden went to a Houston-area club to blow off some steam.

Harden hit the club an hour after losing…. pic.twitter.com/2IL6Jv4uVX — NBA Free Agency (@nbafreeagency) May 12, 2017

#JamesHarden turning up and receiving "MVP" chants after game 6 loss to the #Spurs. (via @tmz_tv) #BALLGOD A post shared by ☆Basketball Heaven (@ballgod) on May 12, 2017 at 8:19am PDT

There likely will be plenty of people criticizing Harden for “celebrating” after the loss, but with a performance like his, you can’t really blame him for wanting to relax and listen to fans chant “MVP” at him. But with conspiracy theories already floating around accusing Harden of point-shaving, we’re sure the takes on this will be just as hot.

