Kentucky Derby 2017 Payouts: Win, Place, Show Results For 143rd Race

by on Sat, May 6, 2017 at 7:06PM
Alway Dreaming was the favorite alongside Irish War Cry coming into the 2017 Kentucky Derby,  as both closed at 9/2 odds. After a good start, Always Dreaming overtook State of Honor at the 1/2 mile mark to win the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby.

He now will move on to the Preakness and attempt to win the second leg of the Triple Crown.

Here are the payout results from the 143rd running of the Kentucky Derby (dollar figures via NBC broadcast).

Always Dreaming: Win ($11.40), Place ($7.20), Show ($5.08)
Lookin At Lee: Place ($26.60), Show ($15.20)
Battle Of Midway: Show ($20.80)

