Lakers Vs. Celtics, Cavs Vs. Warriors Among Best NBA Finals Rivalries

The 2017 NBA Finals begin Thursday night when the Golden State Warriors host the Cleveland Cavaliers in Game 1 at Oracle Arena.

It marks the third consecutive season in which the Cavs and Warriors have played in the NBA Finals. As hard as it is to believe, no other teams have ever met in the championship round three seasons in a row.

There’s no question Cavs vs. Warriors has become a fantastic rivalry, and it could soon reach legendary status.

Let’s take a look at the best NBA Finals rivalries of all-time.

Thumbnail and story photos via Cary Edmondson/USA TODAY Sports Images