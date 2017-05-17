Markelle Fultz: My Chemistry With Celtics’ Isaiah Thomas ‘Would Be Amazing’

Share this:

The Boston Celtics could find themselves with a Washington Huskies duo in the backcourt next season.

Former Huskies guard Isaiah Thomas became a legit superstar for the Boston Celtics in the regular season, and he’s carried that success into the playoffs by helping lead the C’s to their first Eastern Conference finals appearance since 2012.

The Celtics, thanks to a 2013 trade with the Brooklyn Nets, have the best chance to win the 2017 NBA Draft Lottery on Tuesday night.

Washington guard Markelle Fultz is the top prospect in many draft rankings. Fultz recently said he’d be a “great fit” with the Celtics, and Tuesday he spoke about what a backcourt of him and Thomas would look like.

“Me and Isaiah Thomas would be a great backcourt,” Fultz said on CSNNE . “I think the opportunity that would be there would be amazing, just for him to play off the ball, where I think he’s better at it, or him to play on the ball and I can play off the ball. I think the chemistry would be amazing.”

Fultz later added that he’s “versatile enough to play (point guard) or (shooting guard). Whatever a team needs me to do to win, I think I’m capable of doing that.”

The Celtics already are loaded with quality guards, but if Fultz is drafted by Boston, his versatility and exceptional offensive talent should allow him to earn plenty of playing time as a rookie under head coach Brad Stevens.

