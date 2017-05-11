Mets’ Jeurys Familia Has Artertial Clot In Shoulder, Might Need Surgery

Share this:

Tweet







The phrase “when it rains, it pours,” wouldn’t even do justice to the New York Mets right now.

The Mets, whose season has been derailed by a rash of injuries and public relations fiascoes, received more bad news Thursday: All-Star closer Jeurys Familia has been diagnosed with arterial clot in his right shoulder.

Familia will travel to St. Louis on Friday to visit shoulder specialist Dr. Robert Thompson for a second opinion. New York didn’t offer a timetable on the right-hander’s return but announced that surgery is possible.

#Mets didn't offer timetable/severity/treatment for Familia. David Cone had an arterial blood clot near arm pit in '96, missed 4 months. — Joel Sherman (@Joelsherman1) May 11, 2017

Familia has appeared in just 11 games for the Mets this season, as he began the year serving a 15-game suspension for a domestic violence incident. The 27-year-old, who led Major League Baseball with 51 saves in 2016, has a 3.86 ERA and is 3-for-4 on save attempts in 2017. He allowed four runs in 1/3 of an inning Wednesday to take a blown save and loss against the San Francisco Giants.

With Familia on the shelf for what could be an extended period, New York is likely to turn to Addison Reed at closer. The right-hander is 4-for-4 in save opportunities this season and has 22 strikeouts in 18 innings pitched.

Thumbnail photo via Brad Penner/USA TODAY Sports Images