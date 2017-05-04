Monster Energy Girls’ Outfits Explained In-Depth By Their Designer

Share this:

Being a Monster Energy Girl is a lot more difficult than you’d think.

In addition to juggling a demanding schedule, the girls — and their outfits — were subject to ridicule and criticism before the 2017 NASCAR season had seen its first green flag. But like any good team, the girls follow their hard-working, loyal leader.

Kelly Louch, the Girls’ brand manager and uniform designer, goes so far as to wear potential outfits to work, including to meetings, so she knows exactly how her team will feel wearing them, according to For The Win. Originally considering a standard uniform for the team, Louch settled on the outfit that’s become a staple of the Monster Energy NASCAR Cup Series.

“The girls loved it,” Louch told For The Win’s Michelle R. Martinelli in a piece published Thursday. “They felt so good in the outfits, and when you love what you’re wearing, you feel better. I tell the girls, ‘I will never put you in anything that I, myself, wouldn’t like.'”

Monster Girl Monday from Texas! Wow what an amazing weekend y'all! #monsterenergy #monstergirls #monstergirlmonday #motogp #austin @ajrn_sp photo cred 😍 A post shared by Kelly Louch (@kellylouch) on Apr 24, 2017 at 12:49pm PDT

The uniforms reportedly are designed to prevent wardrobe malfunctions, despite some people believing they already are. The clothes are lined, form-fitted to each model and sometimes worn with double-sided tape.

Regardless of how incident-proof the outfits are, though, the Girls have dealt with detractors since they’re inception.

“For NASCAR fans, I know what they’re used to seeing” Louch told For The Win. “But then again, if you look around (the track), there are people walking around in short shorts with midriffs showing and everything else, so why should this be any different?”

Monger Energy is in its first season sponsoring NASCAR’s premiere series, so the Girls aren’t going anywhere anytime soon.

Thumbnail photo via Shanna Lockwood/USA TODAY Sports Images