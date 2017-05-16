‘NASCAR Heat 2’ Announced; These Four Toyota Drivers Up For Cover

Share this:

Just in time for NASCAR’s playoffs, gamers and racing fans alike are going to get the sequel they’ve been waiting for.

704Games has officially announced “NASCAR Heat 2,” the sequel to last year’s “NASCAR Heat Evolution,” in a press release Monday. The game will release Sept. 12 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One and PC.

While building upon the foundation laid by “Evolution,” the new game will feature enhanced online multiplayer, a deeper career mode and new drivers.

“This new game will have a very different look and an enhanced overall experience that reflects the insights of actual NASCAR drivers,” 704Games CEO Paul Brooks said in a statement.

From Tuesday through May 19, 704Games once again will partner with Toyota to hold a cover athlete competition, which will be settled by a fan vote.

Personally, we’d love to see Kyle Busch get the cover, as the reactions from NASCAR fans surely would be mixed, to say the least.

Thumbnail photo via Jeffrey Becker/USA TODAY Sports Images