NBA Mock Draft 2017: First-Round Pick Predictions Entering NBA Finals

The Boston Celtics’ season ended Thursday night when the Cleveland Cavaliers eliminated them from the Eastern Conference finals with a Game 5 win at TD Garden.

Up next for the C’s is the 2017 NBA Draft.

The Celtics, if they keep the No. 1 pick, likely will take Washington guard Markelle Fultz. The Los Angeles Lakers probably would then select UCLA guard Lonzo Ball at No. 2.

The draft really begins at No. 3, where the Philadelphia 76ers could go in several different directions.

They could trade down a bit and acquire additional assets, take the best player available (likely Josh Jackson or Jayson Tatum) or address a huge need at point guard by selecting De’Aaron Fox. The most unlikely scenario would be the 76ers drafting a power forward or a center. They have plenty of frontcourt depth.

Philly’s choice should play a major role in how the rest of the top 10 shakes out.

Here’s our 14th 2017 NBA mock draft of the season:

1. Boston Celtics (from Brooklyn Nets): Markelle Fultz, PG, Washington

2. Los Angeles Lakers: Lonzo Ball, PG, UCLA

3. Philadelphia 76ers (via Sacramento Kings): De’Aaron Fox, PG, Kentucky

4. Phoenix Suns: Josh Jackson, SF, Kansas

5. Sacramento Kings (via Philadelphia 76ers): Jayson Tatum, SF, Duke

6. Orlando Magic: Jonathan Isaac, PF, Florida State

7. Minnesota Timberwolves: Malik Monk, SG, Kentucky

8. New York Knicks: Frank Ntilikina, PG, France

9. Dallas Mavericks: Lauri Markkanen, C, Arizona

10. Sacramento Kings (from New Orleans Pelicans): Dennis Smith Jr., PG, N.C. State

11. Charlotte Hornets: Justin Patton, C, Creighton

12. Detroit Pistons: Jarrett Allen, C, Texas

13. Denver Nuggets: Zach Collins, C, Gonzaga

14. Miami Heat: Justin Jackson, SF, North Carolina

15. Portland Trail Blazers: Ivan Rabb, PF, California

16. Chicago Bulls: John Collins, PF, Wake Forest

17. Milwaukee Bucks: TJ Leaf, PF, UCLA

18. Indiana Pacers: P.J. Dozier, SG, South Carolina

19. Atlanta Hawks: Terrance Ferguson, SF, Australian League

20. Portland Trail Blazers (from Memphis Grizzlies): Dwayne Bacon, SG/SF, Florida State

21. Oklahoma City Thunder: Harry Giles III, PF, Duke

22. Brooklyn Nets (from Washington Wizards): Bam Adebayo, PF, Kentucky

23. Toronto Raptors: Tyler Lydon, PF, Syracuse

24. Utah Jazz: Luke Kennard, SG, Duke

25. Orlando Magic (from Toronto via Los Angeles Clippers): Sindarius Thornwell, SG, South Carolina

26. Portland Trail Blazers (from Cleveland Cavaliers): Donovan Mitchell, SG, Louisville

27. Brooklyn Nets (from Boston Celtics): Ike Anigbogu, C, UCLA

28. Los Angeles Lakers (from Houston Rockets): Marques Bolden, C, Duke

29. San Antonio Spurs: Johnathan Motley, PF, Baylor

30. Utah Jazz (from Golden State Warriors): Jordan Bell, C, Oregon

Thumbnail photo via Jennifer Buchanan/USA TODAY Sports Images