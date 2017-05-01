NFL Draft Pick Who Dropped F-Bomb On TV Won’t Be Disciplined By League

Share this:

The NFL just took a step toward squashing its reputation as the No Fun League.

NFL Media’s Ian Rapoport reported Monday, citing a source, that the league won’t discipline defensive end Takkarist McKinley, who dropped an F-bomb on live television Thursday after being selected in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Atlanta Falcons.

New #Falcons LB Takk McKinley famously said on stage “fine me later” after cursing post-pick. No worries. Source said he won’t be fined 💯💯💯 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) May 1, 2017

McKinley, a product of UCLA, promised his grandmother on her deathbed that he would play Division I football and make it to the NFL. So when his name was called 26th overall, the 21-year-old, who was carrying a framed photo of his grandmother, was overcome with emotion.

McKinley knew there was a chance he’d be disciplined, as he said, “Fine me later, man” after dropping the F-bomb. Fortunately, the NFL opted to not put a dent in his wallet, though.

