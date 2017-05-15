NFL Odds: Patriots Have Lofty Over/Under For Wins; AFC West Has Hardest Path

Share this:

It’s not exactly shocking, but the sportsbooks really seem to like the New England Patriots for the 2017 season.

We already know the Pats are overwhelming favorites to repeat as Super Bowl champions, as they sit atop the Super Bowl LII odds at +350, according to OddsShark.com.

So, it comes as no surprise that the Patriots have the highest over/under for wins at 12.5, according to Bovada’s odds. And as OddsShark.com’s Jon Campbell pointed out, that’s a win higher than where New England’s over/under originally was. But before you place any bets, it should be noted that the Patriots have the ninth hardest strength of schedule next season with an opponents’ winning percentage of 52.7 percent, according to Campbell.

New England’s Week 1 opponent, the Kansas City Chiefs, drew the short end of the stick with the hardest strength of schedule, while fellow AFC West foes the Denver Broncos, Los Angles Chargers and Oakland Raiders round out the top four. Meanwhile, the Indianapolis Colts have the easiest strength of schedule at 41.8 percent.

Thumbnail photo via Greg M. Cooper/USA TODAY Sports Images